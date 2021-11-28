Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 69,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 748,649 shares.The stock last traded at $8.43 and had previously closed at $9.40.

INN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $950.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.51.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,743,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,583,000 after acquiring an additional 133,745 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,978,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,691 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,834,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after acquiring an additional 547,859 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,816,000 after buying an additional 29,650 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,926,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,978,000 after buying an additional 98,281 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.