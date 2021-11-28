Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $240.50

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 240.50 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 240.80 ($3.15), with a volume of 2301494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 254.80 ($3.33).

ABDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abrdn from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 289 ($3.78) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 308.17 ($4.03).

The company has a market cap of £5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a current ratio of 20.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 255.16.

In other Abrdn news, insider Stephanie Bruce acquired 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £135,680 ($177,266.79).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

