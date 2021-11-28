LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.35

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 68834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LX shares. DBS Vickers cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

The company has a market cap of $810.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 38.73% and a net margin of 21.19%. Research analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 2,469.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LX)

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

