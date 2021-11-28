Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.96

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.96 and last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 9585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

RVNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average is $25.58. The company has a market cap of $921.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.81% and a negative return on equity of 128.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $21,029,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,043,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,490,000 after purchasing an additional 609,745 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,742,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,560,000 after purchasing an additional 588,263 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 859,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,957,000 after purchasing an additional 277,129 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

