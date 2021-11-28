Argan (NYSE:AGX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $40.10

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.10 and last traded at $40.32, with a volume of 229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.55.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $133.01 million for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.46%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is 37.31%.

In related news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $663,850 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,399,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,903,000 after acquiring an additional 177,879 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 427,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,669,000 after acquiring an additional 91,760 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 545.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 86,929 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,623,000 after acquiring an additional 81,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 1,105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 60,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About Argan (NYSE:AGX)

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

