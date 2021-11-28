Vita Mobile Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMSI) Short Interest Down 87.6% in November

Vita Mobile Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMSI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 87.6% from the October 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 797,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS VMSI opened at $0.00 on Friday. Vita Mobile Systems has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.

About Vita Mobile Systems

Vita Mobile Systems, Inc engages in the development of applications which focuses on digital imaging and technology for mobile devices. It offers an open network social platform under the VITA brand that enables users to locate and view images and video; and share their favorites on social media. The company was founded on April 28, 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

