TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Update

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a growth of 239.4% from the October 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

TTDKY stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.51. TDK has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $58.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Get TDK alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TDK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.