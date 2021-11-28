Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,200 shares, a growth of 1,226.1% from the October 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TYPMF opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00. Tyro Payments has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

Tyro Payments Company Profile

Tyro Payments Limited provides payment solutions to merchants and business banking products to businesses in Australia. The company operates through Payments, Banking, and Other/Corporate segments. It offers electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions, business loans, and banking products.

