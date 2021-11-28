Zacks: Brokerages Expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $298.25 Million

Analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to report $298.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $293.16 million and the highest is $304.80 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $197.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $282.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.54.

Shares of BJRI opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.14 million, a P/E ratio of -40.72 and a beta of 2.09. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $63.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth $72,000.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.