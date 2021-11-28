Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Ferro during the third quarter worth about $83,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

FOE opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ferro has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ferro will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

