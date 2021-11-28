Fairfax India (FFXDF) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS: FFXDF) is one of 42 public companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Fairfax India to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Fairfax India shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Fairfax India and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax India 0 0 0 0 N/A Fairfax India Competitors 262 923 827 16 2.29

As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 0.84%. Given Fairfax India’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fairfax India has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax India and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax India N/A 24.72% 19.65% Fairfax India Competitors -21.14% -17.18% -8.26%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fairfax India and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax India $712.69 million -$41.48 million 4.03 Fairfax India Competitors $134.97 million $48.03 million 12.61

Fairfax India has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Fairfax India is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Fairfax India has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fairfax India’s peers have a beta of 1.83, suggesting that their average share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fairfax India peers beat Fairfax India on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India. Generally, subject to compliance with applicable law, Indian Investments will be made with a view to acquiring control or significant influence positions.

