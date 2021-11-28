TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Get TIM alerts:

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of TIM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

TIMB opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. TIM has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 42,820 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TIM by 57.7% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 114,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TIM during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of TIM by 39.3% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 217,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TIM by 59.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 19,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About TIM

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TIM (TIMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.