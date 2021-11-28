Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.78.

SPG opened at $160.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.09. The stock has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $82.02 and a 1-year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 97.24%.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 45,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $759,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

