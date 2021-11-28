LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RAMP. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.47 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $87.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.36.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $127.29 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in LiveRamp by 970.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 16.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 55.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

