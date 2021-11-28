easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $705.00 price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.67.

EJTTF stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. easyJet has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

