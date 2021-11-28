easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $705.00 price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.67.

EJTTF stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. easyJet has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

