Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Lowered to $142.00 at Truist Securities

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target trimmed by Truist Securities from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.05.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $111.05 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $110.06 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $149.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.46 and its 200-day moving average is $125.98.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.