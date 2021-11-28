Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Head to Head Review

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Analog Devices’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries $1.52 billion 2.37 $367.16 million $5.79 9.96 Analog Devices $7.32 billion 8.96 $1.22 billion $3.69 48.24

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Kulicke and Soffa Industries. Kulicke and Soffa Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Analog Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Analog Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Analog Devices shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Analog Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries 24.19% 41.70% 28.82% Analog Devices 19.00% 13.92% 8.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Analog Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 0 4 0 3.00 Analog Devices 0 3 22 0 2.88

Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus target price of $87.75, indicating a potential upside of 52.24%. Analog Devices has a consensus target price of $196.58, indicating a potential upside of 10.44%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than Analog Devices.

Dividends

Kulicke and Soffa Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Analog Devices pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries pays out 9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Analog Devices pays out 74.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Analog Devices has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Analog Devices is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Analog Devices has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries beats Analog Devices on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions. The APS segment offers expandable tools for a broad range of semiconductor packaging applications. The company was founded by Frederick W. Kulicke and Albert Soffa in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices. The company was founded by Raymond P. Stata and Matthew Lorber in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

