$253.60 Million in Sales Expected for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2021

Brokerages expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) to announce sales of $253.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $252.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $255.00 million. Calavo Growers posted sales of $234.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Steve Hollister bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,002. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,603,000 after acquiring an additional 109,125 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 738,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,865,000 after acquiring an additional 546,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,511,000 after acquiring an additional 26,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 493,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,858,000 after acquiring an additional 56,836 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 491,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after acquiring an additional 208,432 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $738.09 million, a PE ratio of 101.81 and a beta of 0.91. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.05.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is 280.49%.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calavo Growers (CVGW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.