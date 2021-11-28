Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 283.3% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.00.
About Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo
