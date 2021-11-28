Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 283.3% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

Mosenergo OAO engages in the generation of heat and electric power and heat distribution services. It also involves in the procurement and purchasing of electricity from the wholesale market of electric energy and capacity, the operation of heat supply networks, and the administration of design and feasibility studies.

