Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Update

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the October 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
ARHVF stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. Archer has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52.
Archer Company Profile
