PPL (NYSE:PPL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PPL Corporation’s investment plan will help expand its renewable-generation capacity along with focus on new technology to serve its customers more efficiently. The company is also concentrating on infrastructure projects for generation, transmission and distribution, and targets to become net carbon neutral by 2050. It signed a buyout deal and successfully divested its U.K. utility, which will help it focus on its core domestic operations. It has a strong liquidity position to meet its near-term debt. However, shares of the ccompany have underperformed the industry in the past year. The Pennsylvania Regulated segment might face competition for transmission projects. Further, postponement of projects and the inability to recover costs might dent finances. Unplanned outages at power plants might affect PPL Corp's financial performance.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PPL. Credit Suisse Group lowered PPL to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised PPL from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPL from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.74. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of PPL by 547.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in PPL by 74.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PPL by 86.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PPL during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

