Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Aegis initiated coverage on Evogene in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Evogene in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evogene from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.30.

NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. Evogene has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Evogene had a negative net margin of 3,013.61% and a negative return on equity of 40.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts predict that Evogene will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Evogene by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 42,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evogene by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evogene by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 169,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evogene by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 32,276 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Evogene in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. 28.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

