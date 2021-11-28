Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 404.83 ($5.29).

Shares of Brewin Dolphin stock opened at GBX 339 ($4.43) on Wednesday. Brewin Dolphin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 263 ($3.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 412 ($5.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 378.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 367.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.60. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.73%.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

