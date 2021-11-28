Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its target price cut by MKM Partners from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.70.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $128.27 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.21.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

