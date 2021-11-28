Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.88.

NYSE:ELS opened at $84.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.30 and its 200 day moving average is $80.27. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.29, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 102.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,846,000 after buying an additional 3,513,962 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,413,000 after buying an additional 2,417,572 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,039,000 after buying an additional 2,226,950 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,480,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,630,000 after buying an additional 641,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $26,627,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

