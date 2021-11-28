Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GENI. Benchmark cut their price objective on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley began coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genius Sports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.11.

Genius Sports stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 7.1% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 11.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 30.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $132,000. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

