GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Credit Suisse Group

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on GAP from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GAP from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on GAP from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on GAP from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.47.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of GPS stock opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.70. GAP has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GAP will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.64%.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 73.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 270.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of GAP by 444.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 29.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the third quarter valued at $94,000. 54.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.