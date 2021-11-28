HP (NYSE:HPQ) PT Raised to $33.00 at Bank of America

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the computer maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HPQ. TheStreet upgraded HP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered HP from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

HPQ opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.66. HP has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $36.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HP will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $1,192,277.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,973 shares of company stock valued at $7,430,226 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HP by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $620,505,000 after purchasing an additional 476,260 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in HP by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $511,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,822 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in HP by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $436,002,000 after purchasing an additional 960,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in HP by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $338,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,807 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

