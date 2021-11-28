Reviewing ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) and NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) and ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.5% of NovoCure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of NovoCure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NovoCure and ShockWave Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovoCure -4.94% -6.50% -2.49% ShockWave Medical -21.60% -17.68% -13.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NovoCure and ShockWave Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovoCure $494.37 million 20.37 $19.81 million ($0.27) -359.30 ShockWave Medical $67.79 million 95.62 -$65.70 million ($1.10) -166.91

NovoCure has higher revenue and earnings than ShockWave Medical. NovoCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ShockWave Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for NovoCure and ShockWave Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovoCure 1 3 2 0 2.17 ShockWave Medical 0 4 3 0 2.43

NovoCure currently has a consensus price target of $180.43, indicating a potential upside of 85.99%. ShockWave Medical has a consensus price target of $238.33, indicating a potential upside of 29.81%. Given NovoCure’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NovoCure is more favorable than ShockWave Medical.

Volatility & Risk

NovoCure has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ShockWave Medical has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. The company was founded by Daniel Hawkins, John M. Adams, and Todd J. Brinton on June 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

