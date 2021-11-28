Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRST. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 406.67 ($5.31).

CRST opened at GBX 328.20 ($4.29) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 369.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 710.97. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 276.20 ($3.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The firm has a market cap of £843.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

