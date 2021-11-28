Quadrise Fuels International’s (QFI) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON QFI opened at GBX 2.39 ($0.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22, a current ratio of 26.37 and a quick ratio of 25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.55 million and a P/E ratio of -5.96. Quadrise Fuels International has a 1-year low of GBX 1.62 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 6.98 ($0.09). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.89.

About Quadrise Fuels International

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

