Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGAM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 403.13 ($5.27).

MGAM opened at GBX 357 ($4.66) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 367.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 365.42. The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 24.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85. Morgan Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of GBX 275 ($3.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 418.50 ($5.47).

In other news, insider Clement Woon bought 9,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 389 ($5.08) per share, with a total value of £37,806.91 ($49,394.97).

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

