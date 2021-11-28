CRH’s (CRH) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.39.

CRH stock opened at $49.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CRH has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in CRH by 9.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 113,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CRH by 146.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CRH by 19.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 28,709 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the first quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. 4.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

