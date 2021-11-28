Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Increased to $176.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $176.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.18.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $164.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $168.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.17 and a 200 day moving average of $155.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 45,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $7,401,517.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,149 shares of company stock worth $24,107,931. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,761,000 after buying an additional 4,727,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,006,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after acquiring an additional 666,830 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,090,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,902,000 after acquiring an additional 658,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 588.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 585,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,503,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

