Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

NYSE:BRMK opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 67.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 28.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

