Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Lowered to $137.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $145.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2022 earnings at $9.87 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.20.

Shares of BBY opened at $114.77 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 279.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 34.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

