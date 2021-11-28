Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Down 9.4%

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)’s stock price was down 9.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.89 and last traded at $32.97. Approximately 5,779 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,386,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.41.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.58.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.73 and a beta of 1.97.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 165,753 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 104,341.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 12,521 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

