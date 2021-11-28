Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 20,581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 557,625 shares.The stock last traded at $15.18 and had previously closed at $13.31.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARS. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter worth about $63,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Cars.com by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
