Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 20,581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 557,625 shares.The stock last traded at $15.18 and had previously closed at $13.31.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARS. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $156.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter worth about $63,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Cars.com by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

