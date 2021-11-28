Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Hold

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $100.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.64.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $315,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,828,861. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

