Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.14

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.14 and last traded at $50.73, with a volume of 2943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.84.

About Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

