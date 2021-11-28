Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $56.66

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $56.66 and last traded at $57.42, with a volume of 4222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.34%.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $579,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,747,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $264,191,000 after purchasing an additional 754,949 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 488.9% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 231,099 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,577,000 after buying an additional 191,855 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 549.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after acquiring an additional 159,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 568,396 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,232,000 after acquiring an additional 142,334 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.