MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1,254.22

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1,254.22 and last traded at $1,263.78, with a volume of 16667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,273.00.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,016.93.

The firm has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 791.65 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,565.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,587.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,009,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 6.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

