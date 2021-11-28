Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Down 75.9% in November

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the October 31st total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wealth Minerals stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.69 and a beta of 1.23. Wealth Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for lithium, precious metals and copper. It holds interest in Atacama Salar, Ollague, Valsequillo, Coronado and Kootenay projects.

