Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Down 75.9% in November

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the October 31st total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wealth Minerals stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.69 and a beta of 1.23. Wealth Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35.
Wealth Minerals Company Profile
