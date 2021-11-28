Yduqs Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) Short Interest Update

Yduqs Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 80.1% from the October 31st total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS YDUQY opened at $4.06 on Friday. Yduqs Participações has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $7.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Yduqs Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

YDUQS Participaçoes SA is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of institutions in the fields of higher education, professional education and other fields related to education. It operates through the following segments: In-class Courses, Distance Learning, and Estácio. It offers programs such as masters, doctoral, and extension courses.

