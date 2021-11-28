Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, a growth of 301.7% from the October 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS VSQTF opened at $0.34 on Friday. Victory Square Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42.

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, finance, health, real estate, insurance, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, sports betting, and education.

