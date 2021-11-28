Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, a growth of 301.7% from the October 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS VSQTF opened at $0.34 on Friday. Victory Square Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42.
Victory Square Technologies Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Victory Square Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Square Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.