AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Truist Securities

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $118.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABBV. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.58.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $116.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $205.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $101.55 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AbbVie will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

