CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $136.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.42% from the company’s previous close.

COR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of CoreSite Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.23.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Shares of COR opened at $170.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. CoreSite Realty has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $173.57.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $110,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $579,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,627 shares of company stock worth $825,194 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth $584,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 34.1% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 13.5% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 18.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.