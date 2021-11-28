Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

Get Laird Superfood alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LSF. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Laird Superfood from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Laird Superfood from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Laird Superfood from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

LSF opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.31.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 61.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Laird Superfood will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $34,468.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Laird Superfood by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Laird Superfood during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Laird Superfood by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Laird Superfood by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Laird Superfood by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laird Superfood (LSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.