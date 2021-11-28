NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) Rating Increased to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRWRF opened at $1.10 on Thursday. NewRiver REIT has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10.

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

