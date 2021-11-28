Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LUNMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a hold rating and a C$12.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

